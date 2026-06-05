With our First Match on Us program, we are providing complimentary tickets to members of our community to attend their first Detroit City FC match on us — completely free with no strings attached! Fill out the form below to claim two tickets in the Roosevelt Corner section to an upcoming home match of your choice, and a representative will be in contact to deliver your tickets. Requests are accepted until 5:00PM the day before matches.

All home matches are played at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, MI. For more information about Keyworth Stadium and DCFC Matchdays, visit our Know Before You Go page. For any ticketing related questions, please contact the Ticketing Department at 313-634-DCFC or email tickets@detcityfc.com.